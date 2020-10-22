Pre-evacuation notice issued from Granby to Hot Sulphur Springs as East Troublesome Fire grows in size
The sheriff has issued a pre-evacuation notice for Granby, Granby Ranch, Grand Elk and Hot Sulphur Springs.
Officials said the East Troublesome Fire continues to grow in size.
Please have all necessary items ready to go, such as a change of clothes, extra pair of shoes, prescription medications, identification, wallets, cash, water and snacks. Don’t forget your pets and their food, bowls and medications.
If you have livestock to evacuate, do so now while you have time. If you do not feel safe, you can evacuate on your own. If you choose to leave now, please register at gcemergency.com to assist with the re-entry process. Please do not call 9 1 1 unless you have an emergency.
