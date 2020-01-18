Prep sports summary: Summit High wrestler Gio Marquez wins at Alameda Invitational

Gio Marquez (left) wrestled teammate PJ Trujillo during practice at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

It was a day of positive and negative at the Alameda Invitational for the Summit High School wrestling team, as junior Gio Marquez won his division while his cousin Brandon Daniel went down with an injury.

Marquez won the 113-pound division at Saturday’s tournament, which featured wrestlers from 17 schools. Tigers head coach Pete Baker credited Marquez’s worth ethic and penchant for grinding out matches for his tournament win.

“He doesn’t stop,” Baker said of Marquez. “He does not know – Gio doesn’t have that ‘give up.’ He just grinds the whole time. He went out there and won all of his matches off hard work.”

At the 106-pound weight division, freshman P.J. Trujillo had another strong meet, finishing runner-up for his classification at the tournament. It’s the third consecutive tournament Trujillo has been to finals and lost. Baker said Trujillo is doing his best despite the natural sheer strength disadvantage the young grappler has versus the state’s best juniors and seniors.

“You know, when he’s a junior or senior, he’ll be that way to the freshmen,” Baker said. “He’s losing because of his age — he doesn’t have that power the kids two or three years older than him have.”

After Daniel missed weight to wrestle at 120, the senior wrestled at 126 before a lower leg injury finished his day. After an initial scare that it might have been his Achilles tendon, Baker said Saturday afternoon he thinks Daniel’s injury is a high-ankle sprain. The injury is likely to keep him out of Summit’s next meet Wednesday at home versus Wheat Ridge, and maybe longer.

With Daniel wrestling up at 126, Baker said he was ecstatic with the effort and execution Luca Rizzo put forth a the Tigers’ varsity entrant into Saturday’s meet. Rizzo went 2-2 on the day

“He was one step away from placing – I’m super proud of him,” Baker said, “and everybody else wrestled OK. They wrestled how they should, it was just a really tough tournament. Looking back on it, I felt like we performed really good. We kind of know where we need to build and what to work on after today.”

Hockey

The Summit High School varsity hockey team blew out Palmer on the road Friday night by the score of 6-0.

The Tigers outshot the Terrors 54-15, including three goals in the opening period. Summit opened up their scoring spree 7 minutes and 18 seconds into the first period, with an even-strength goal from Jack Sherlock assisted by Mark Bellavance and Isaac Eland. The Tigers scored a few minutes later with an unassisted even-strength goal from Nolan Schwier. Then 11:18 into in the period, Summit’s Finn Theriault scored via an assist from ranger Stone.

In the second period, Summit tacked on two more goals, one on a power-play from Stone assisted by Hank Kasch and Zach Carleton (8:25), and one from Max Bonenberger while playing short-handed, assisted by Ryle Cibula (14:21).

In the third period, the Tigers’ sixth and final goal was unassisted in an even-strength situation by Stone, his second of the night (11:39). In net, Summit’s Marco Vogelbacher made 15 saves.

The win improved Summit’s record to 7-3 on the season. The Tigers rode a three-game winning streak into Saturday night’s home game versus Aspen (4-4-1), the result of which was too late for publication in the Summit Daily print edition.

Alpine skiing

The Summit High School Alpine skiing team battled through windy and snowy conditions at Beaver Creek Resort on Friday before finishing fifth in the boys competition and sixth in the girls competition.

The Tigers boys finished fifth with 138 points led by sophomore Gavin Masters 28th-place showing and time of 1:19.14 on the giant slalom course. Summit’s other top boys racers on the day were sophomore Toby Gard (37th, 1:21.67) and sophomore Ridge Garett (51st, 1:24.88). The boys were each limited to one run after the second boys run was cancelled due to weather.

The girls team was able to get two runs in for normal, total combined times. They scored 137 points led by sophomore Victoria Uglyar (13th, 2:36.34), senior Abby Schierholz (25th, 2:40.70) and junior Bryton Ferrari (51st, 2:53.87).

Summit will next ski at Friday’s home slalom meet at Copper Mountain Resort.

Basketball

Both the Summit High varsity boys and girls basketball team’s home games against Battle Mountain Friday night were postponed due to weather. The Tigers boys and girls teams are scheduled to return to action with 7 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. home games respectively, versus Buena Vista on Tuesday.