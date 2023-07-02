Pride at the Pad event raises over $18,000 for Mountain Pride and The Trevor Project

People gather to celebrate pride month at the Pride at the Pad event on June 10 in Silverthorne.

Look Films/Courtesy photo

The Pad in Silverthorne recently announced that it raised $18,705 to benefit Mountain Pride and The Trevor Project at the second annual Pride at the Pad event on June 10.

Thanks to everyone who attended and supported the event, Pride at the Pad was extremely successful this year with the event raising three times as much money as last year.

All the money will go help Mountain Pride and The Trevor Project in their missions in the LGBTQIA+ community.