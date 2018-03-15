Prior child sexual assault conviction becomes issue for Kremmling trustee candidate

Kremmling resident Richard Terwilliger is one of 11 candidates in this year's Kremmling election, though his past criminal history could raise concerns over his entry into the local political scene.

In 1997, Terwilliger was convicted in Colorado of sexual assault of a child, subsequently imprisoned and added to the national registry for sexual offenders.

Colorado defines sexual assault on a child as fondling or being fondled by a child under the age of 15, with the assailant being at least four years older than the child. Terwilliger was in his 30s at the time of the incident.

Still, Terwilliger is seeking public office.

“That is all over,” Terwilliger, 55, told Sky-Hi News Wednesday afternoon. “I paid my dues. I did my time and did my counseling. That stuff should not matter anymore. If people want to dwell on what I did before they are living in the past. I am looking forward to the future and what can be done from here out."

Terwilliger's response comes on the heels of a candidate forum being held Wednesday evening in Kremmling.

He acknowledged that his actions from two decades ago were inappropriate and wrong, but asserted that he has changed over the intervening years and has "become a better person."

“I was a bad person. I made mistakes,” Terwilliger said. “I have been the lowest of the low. But I overcame and came back from that. That should count for something.”

Per Colorado law, Terwilliger is not barred from running for public office despite being registered as a sexual offender. According to Terwilliger, he is eligible to have his criminal record expunged and sealed though he said he has not yet done so due to the amount of work the process requires.

“Whether I win the election or not, I will be who I am,” Terwilliger said. “I am not afraid of this. I have been anticipating this. I have paid everything and don’t have to defend myself. Let's move on and look at the future.”