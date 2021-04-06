Priscilla and Chris Flowers perform in Silverthorne on Friday

Lake Dillon Theatre Co. is having its first indoor performance since shutting down in March 2020. This weekend, join singers Priscilla Flowers, Chris Flowers and accompanist William Dougherty for three special performances.

The Flowers are theater alumni who met in 2010 while performing in “Hair,” “Rent” and “Smokey Joe’s Cafe.” Over the years, they’ve appeared in various commercials and off-Broadway productions. They also perform in the bands Sunday Skool and Electric Soul.

The concerts are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s Flex Theater inside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway.

Tickets are $38.50 each and can be purchased at LakeDillonTheatre.org.