Pro skateboarder Ryan Sheckler to film TV show at Woodward Copper

Woodward and pro skateboarder Ryan Sheckler recently announced that the next season of “Camp Woodward” will travel across the U.S. during the filming of the show’s 12th season.

For the past 11 seasons, “Camp Woodward” has been filmed solely at the Woodward location in Pennsylvania, but season 12 will flip the script for the skateboard-themed reality show as it will visit all five of the Woodward locations over the summer.

The tour includes a stop at Woodward Copper at Copper Mountain Resort from July 25-26 when Sheckler and the crew of the show will spend two days getting footage for the most recent season.

Other stops include Tehachapia and Reno, California; Park City, Utah and State College, Pennsylvania.

Sheckler first attended Woodward as a camper at the age of 7 and has been a part of the Woodward family for the past 24 years, including hosting last season’s show.

In addition to being the host for the upcoming season of “Camp Woodward,” Sheckler will promote the Sandlot Times Tour with his foundation’s “Skate for a Cause” mission, which supports various organizations at the five Woodward locations.

The recipients include Stoked Mentoring , Project Lifelong , High Fives Foundation , Chill Foundation and Max’s Mission . Sheckler’s foundation will also provide an adaptive athlete equipment grant to the Challenged Athletes Foundation .



To watch previous seasons of “Camp Woodward ” or season 12 visit the Woodward YouTube channel .