Project THOR launches to increase broadband access

FRISCO — On Friday, Jan. 17, Summit County government announced that a new broadband access project, Project THOR, is launching locally. Project THOR is a region-based high-speed network that increases the reliability of communications systems. This will help emergency responders as well as civilians communicate more easily.

“This project has taken several years and significant collaboration and resources to come to fruition,” Karn Stiegelmeier, Summit County commissioner and Northwest Colorado Council of Governments chair said in a statement. “We are excited about the potential it offers our local partners and the increased confidence it will bring to our public safety system.”

The project is comprised of over 400 miles of existing fiber optic cable across northwest Colorado. Much of the fiber optic cables are owned by CDOT. While the project is not meant to be a consumer service, it will provide more reliable and resilient broadband service to the public. The service will stretch across 10 Colorado counties.