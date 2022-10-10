Proposition 121: Coloradans will decide whether to cut the state income tax rate — again

Light filters through the dome of the Colorado State Capitol as the 2022 legislative session opened Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/ AP

Proposition 121 asks Colorado voters for the second time in two years to decide whether to reduce the state’s individual and corporate income tax rate.

In 2020, voters approved a ballot measure slashing the rate to 4.55% from 4.63%. Proposition 121 would go even further, reducing the rate to 4.4% from 4.55% starting in tax year 2022, which mirrors the calendar year.

The rate reduction is projected by nonpartisan legislative staff to lower state tax revenue by $412.6 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023. That would represent roughly a 2.4% cut to the General Assembly’s general fund.

The general fund hit is likely to go up in future fiscal years as wages increase.

Colorado has had a flat income tax — meaning the rate doesn’t change based on people’s income — since 1987. That means higher earners will save more money if Proposition 121 passes.

