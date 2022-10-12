Proposition 126: Should Colorado restaurants be allowed to sell to-go cocktails forever?
Proposition 126 also would let third-party delivery services, like Uber Eats and DoorDash, deliver alcohol
During the pandemic, the ability to order a couple to-go margaritas with your takeout dinner helped boost Colorado restaurant’s revenues at a time when restrictions on in-person dining devastated local eateries and their staff. That ends in July 2025.
Proposition 126 would keep it going. It would also let third-party delivery services, like DoorDash and Instacart, deliver alcohol to customers on behalf of grocers, liquor stores and other alcohol-licensed businesses.
Pretty much anywhere that sells beer, wine or liquor to consumers would be able to offer delivery through a third-party delivery service, including grocery stores, liquor stores, wineries, bars and restaurants.
Many restaurants and alcohol retailers already are delivering alcohol to customers. But they must use their own staff.
Proposition 126 would change two pieces of Colorado’s alcohol laws to permanently allow restaurants and bars to offer alcohol to go and for delivery, and to let licensed alcohol retailers use third-party services to deliver beer, wine and liquor to customers starting March 1, 2023.
