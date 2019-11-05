Proposition CC: Effort to end TABOR refunds fails

Summit County residents vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

DENVER — Colorado voters have soundly rejected Proposition CC, dealing a blow to Democratic budget reform efforts and giving the state’s fiscal conservatives a significant victory.

“This is the definition of a team win,” said Michael Fields, executive director of Colorado Rising Action, which led opposition to Proposition CC. “We were up against misleading ballot language and millions of dollars of out-of-state money pouring in against us, but thankfully our Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is preserved.”

As of midnight Tuesday, there were 574,385 votes in favor of Proposition CC and 716,174 in opposition, an 11-percentage-point difference.

The measure would have let the state keep any tax revenues above the state spending cap — money that the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights currently guarantees as refunds to taxpayers. Democrats said it wasn’t a tax increase; Republicans argued it effectively was.

