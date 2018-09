One of the earliest and highest Oktoberfests in the county occurs in

Breckenridge, just as the leaves change colors this weekend. As stein-

holders enjoy German food, oompah and polka music, and Paulaner bier along Main Street, the Trachten Erhaltungs Verein Edelweiss members perform

traditional German dances as a club that preserves the customs and traditions of Germany. The 24th annual festival continues today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.