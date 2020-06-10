Protesters plan march Thursday on Frisco Main Street

A demonstrator holds a sign during a Walk of Solidarity in Breckenridge on June 1. Protests have been taking place throughout the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while being pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Community members are planning a March for Change Thursday morning on Frisco’s Main Street to peacefully protest acts of police brutality around the country.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. on the sidewalk of Fourth Avenue and Main Street. The protesters will walk to Sixth Avenue, cross the street and head back to the Frisco Historic Park and Museum to gather.

Organizer Kiarra Galvez said one of the main goals of the march is to bring attention to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT who was killed by police who entered her home in March.

“It breaks my heart that nobody knows about this and that nothing is happening,” Galvez said. “She was an essential worker, and she died for nothing. This is to bring awareness to that and to George Floyd and all of the lives that have been lost to police brutality.”

Galvez said the protest also would serve as a vehicle to inform community members about new developments since the Walk of Solidarity protest in Breckenridge on June 1 and to spread the word about upcoming events like a “solidarity talk” coming later this month.

“We don’t have to go down to Denver to protest,” Galvez said. “We can make changes here in our own little community, and that does make a difference.”