Public comment period extended for Breckenridge Peak 7 chairlift project

The public comment period has been extended to Sept. 1 for Breckenridge Ski Resort’s proposed new chairlift on Peak 7. The goal of the chairlift is to increase access for intermediate skiers on the peak and to increase overall circulation between peaks. The project will require grading and vegetation removal, which are being evaluated by the White River National Forest.

To submit a comment electronically, visit the Forest Service project website at FS.USDA.gov/project/?project=55905. Commenters should reference “Breckenridge Ski Resort 2019 Peak 7 Lift Project” when submitting. Written comments can be submitted to: Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor, c/o Sam Massman, Dillon Ranger District, P.O. Box 620, 680 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, CO 80498. Office business hours for submitting hand-written comments are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.