Public Health investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Summit County Government

FRISCO — An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported within a department of Summit County Government as the department has two confirmed cases among employees. The outbreak is being investigated by the Summit County Public Health Department in coordination with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to a release from Summit County Government, the two employees who tested positive frequently traveled together in a work vehicle without wearing masks.

The first employee to develop symptoms was tested on Oct. 2 and the second employee was tested on Oct. 4. Results were received on Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. The release noted that all positive cases have been isolated and that close contacts have been investigated by Public Health’s Contact Tracing Team and have been quarantined. One positive employee went to work while symptomatic and reported that they did not understand the public health protocols. One positive employee also hosted a residential gathering while symptomatic, after being tested and prior to receiving results.

Public health guidelines request that people quarantine while waiting for test results. To reduce the spread of the virus in shared vehicles where passengers are not from the same household, CDPHE recommends that each passenger use hand sanitizer when entering the vehicle, number of passengers is reduced to 50% of the vehicle’s occupancy, passengers wear facial coverings, windows are kept open when possible and high contact surfaces are disinfected at the end of the day.

Testing is available at no cost at the Summit Vista Professional Building at 18 School Rd. in Frisco. Call 970-668-5584 to receive a referral.