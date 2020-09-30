Public invited to 2nd annual Far View Horse Rescue fall festival
The public is invited to attend the second annual Far View Horse Rescue fall festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The festival’s all-ages activities include hay rides, music, a silent auction, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hay maze, snacks and more.
The festival will take place at the organization’s main ranch, 187 Wooly Worm Lane, just outside Fairplay. The entry fee is $7 and children younger than 2 are free.
The festival serves as a fundraiser for the Far View Horse Rescue, a nonprofit organization based in Fairplay and Breckenridge. According to its website, the nonprofit’s mission is to provide “shelter, care, rehabilitation and adoption services for abused, neglected, abandoned and unwanted horses.”
Festival attendees are asked to wear masks and practice physical distancing. More information can be found at FarViewHorseRescue.com.
