Public invited to get free, low-cost screenings at 9HealthFair, Feira de Salud in Silverthorne

The 9Health Fair and Feira de Salud will be taking place at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 27. The fair will offer residents free and low-cost health screenings, along with medical professionals available to provide advice and education.

9Health Fair is celebrating its 40th year providing Coloradans access to important preventative health screenings. Each health fair offers affordable lab screenings, and many locations offer additional health screenings at no cost such as hearing, vision, body mass index and more.

Feira de Salud, a Spanish-accessible health fair, will also be taking place alongside the 9Health Fair. Feira de Salud invites Spanish-speaking residents to get screenings with health professionals who speak the same language, with outreach intended to a typically underrepresented portion of the Summit community.

Health care professionals will be on-hand to offer assistance and advice to participants to decide which health screeningsare appropriate for them. Included at each location are:

Blood Chemistry ($35)

($35) Hemoglobin A1C Diabetes Screening ($35)

($35) Vitamin D ($50)

($50) Vitamin B12 ($25)

($25) Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) ($35)

(PSA) ($35) Testosterone (male) ($45)

(male) ($45) Blood Cell Count ($25)

($25) Colon Cancer Screening Kit ($30)

($30) High sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP) ($35)

(hs-CRP) ($35) Blood Type ($30)

Based on the most current research findings, the 9Health Fair Medical Advisory Committee has determined that fasting is not required (optional) for blood screenings. To best prepare for a blood draw, drink plenty of water and continue to take prescription medications. People with diabetes should not fast. Check with your health care provider for specific recommendations.

The health fairs will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.