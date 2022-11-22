College seeks riders, skiers to take ‘Slide with Respect’ survey aimed at making slopes safer
Fort Lewis College in Durango is asking skiers and riders to participate in a survey designed by the college’s market research class that is aimed at making ski slopes safer.
Associate professor of marketing Tomasz Miaskiewicz and his class are looking to collect data in order to develop effective messaging at ski areas and resorts.
As part of a two-course sequence at Fort Lewis College, the class is focusing on the behavior at ski areas, the opinions of ski areas, the perceptions of on-slope safety and the development of messaging so that various groups “slide with respect.”
The survey will become active on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and can be found at FortLewis1.Sjc1.Qualtrics.com.
