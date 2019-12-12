Public invited to view funeral procession for firefighter Ken Jones

Summit Fire & EMS crews placed black bars over the department's logo on fire trucks and ambulances Saturday to signify mourning after the death of firefighter Ken Jones.

Steven Josephson / sjosephson@summitdaily.com

A full-honor funeral procession for Summit Fire & EMS firefighter Ken Jones will be held the morning of Friday, Dec. 13, according to the fire district.

The procession will begin at 9 a.m. at the Horan McConaty funeral home at 3101 S. Wadsworth in Lakewood and will finish at the Waterstone Community Church at 5890 S. Alkire St. in Littleton.

Jones died Saturday after falling from the roof of a condo building that was on fire in Copper Mountain.

While the service itself is closed to the general public, community members are invited to observe the procession and pay respects from any sidewalk or safe parking space along the route.

The procession route will start at West Eastman Place traveling north on Wadsworth Boulevard, turn left to travel westbound on West Jewell Avenue, turn left to travel southbound on South Kipling Parkway, turn right to travel westbound on Morrison Road, turn left to travel eastbound on C-470, exit and turn left to travel eastbound on West Bowles Avenue, and left to travel north on South Alkire Street to the church. The route also can be found at bit.ly/35cCC85.

Uniformed members of emergency services organizations from outside Summit County will be welcomed to the service as space permits.