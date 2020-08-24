Public television chef Christy Rost to host cooking class fundraiser

Christy Rost is hosting a culinary gathering and cooking class Sept. 17. The virtual event is free, but donations to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center are encouraged.

Christy Rost, Breckenridge-based public television chef and author, will host a cooking class Sept. 17. The event is free but participants are asked to donate to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

Rost’s recipes will be paired with Breckenridge Distillery’s spirits and wines from Basecamp Wine & Spirits. Joining Rost is High Country Foodies Founder Sean Fitzimmons and Family Resource Center Development Coordinator Shae Loomis along with other members of the culinary community.

The event takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 via Microsoft Teams. Login information will be shared on Rost’s Facebook page.