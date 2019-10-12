Pulse oximeter study to look at populations living at elevation

FRISCO — The Ebert Family Clinic in Frisco is participating in an overnight pulse oximeter study to determine oxygen levels during sleep in healthy populations living at 8,200 feet, 9,200 feet and 12,500 feet, according to a news release. The study also aims to determine treatment recommendations for central apnea and hypoxia.

Each participant will be asked to complete a health questionnaire on length of residence at elevation, medical history and possible symptoms related to higher elevations. Each volunteer’s blood pressure, height, weight and body mass index will be measured at enrollment. A follow-up overnight study is planned at 12 months to look for changes.

For more information, call the clinic at 970-668-1616.