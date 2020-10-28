Pumpkin composting will start in Summit County on Oct. 30

The recycling center in Silverthorne is one of three locations accepting pumpkins for composting in Summit County.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com



Summit Roll-Offs and High Country Conservation Center offer free pumpkin composting from Friday, Oct. 30, through Nov. 8 at local recycling centers.

Residents are asked to remove candles, lights, paint, glitter and any other decorations from their pumpkins and drop them in bins marked “pumpkin composting.” Pumpkins will be turned into compost at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.

In 2019, more than 1,500 pounds of pumpkins were composted, according to Rachel Zerowin, community programs director for High Country Conservation Center.

The recycling centers accepting pumpkins are located at:

284 Coyne Valley Road in Breckenridge

Peak One Drive in Frisco

0255 River Road in Silverthorne

For details and a map of local recycling centers, visit HighCountryConservation.org.