Q&A with Fall Fest special guest artist Randall May

Randall May explored the world of art since he was old enough to hold a pencil. He has been on PBS as a Featured Artist, has a painting in the permanent collection of the Museum of Nebraska Art, and his sculpture Back in the Day was purchased in 2014 by the Idaho Wildlife Museum for its permanent collection. His work ranges from small to monumental in size and is collected nationally and internationally.

When Randall May creates a piece of art, he does it from a place of authenticity, inspired by life experiences.

He uses this experience from reading, music and his own imagination to develop characters and other visions.

"Born in Fruita, Colorado and growing up on Glade Park, Colorado gave me a love for dogs, horses, cattle, etc., and wildlife. Bears are a favorite subject, too," May said. "I do monumental sculpture. I accept commissions and illustrate books."

May is a special feature guest artist at Fall Fest, presented by The Lake Dillon Arts Festival. He'll be unveiling a special The Beatles sculpture at the festival, nspired by his experience at the Dillon Fine Art Festival in 2016 where he enjoyed Skanson & Hansen's covers of The Beatles classics.

"The best art is the art of developing character," he said. "Let it be sculpted — it can alway be improved, just like I can alway improve my artistic skills."

May will be at Fall Fest Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, and his booth will be open throughout the entire show.

In advance of Fall Fest, we sat down with May to learn more about his artistic inspiration and about this exciting new piece.

Summit Daily News: Please describe the concept behind your double-sided sculptures — how

are these unique from other sculptures?

Randall May: Well, the concept I have — the whole idea, in my mind — is to have different things happening from one side to the other side, and to hide the opposite sides as much as possible. It's unique, because of the element of surprise and delight once the change is discovered.

SDN: What kinds of tools do you use to create your pieces?

RM: I use a variety of sculpting tools, but I have learned that the best tools are my own hands and I use them as much as I can and as long as possible before working on the fine details of a piece.

SDN: Tell us about the special piece you'll be unveiling at Fall Fest.

RM: It's a piece with The Beatles walking across Abby Road, similar to the famous album cover. Yet, on the back side that we never see, I have the characters, costumes that The Beatles did of the hippopotamus, the chicken, the walrus and the rabbit. I remembered it from an old music video.

SDN: What was your inspiration for creating this sculpture?

RM: It came from listening to Darren Skanson & Gregg Hansen playing their beautiful acoustic guitar instrumentals at the Lake Dillon Fine Arts Festival In 2016. They had just come back from recording at Abby Road Studios. I was painting and someone, I wish I could remember, was at my booth, we were talking and they said you should do a "Double Image" sculpture of The Beatles. This idea came to me on the spot!

SDN: What were your biggest challenges in creating it?

RM: Hiding the opposite side and having the piece still make sense is always a challenge. Small faces are more difficult to do than larger ones and in the case the faces need to look like the musicians.

SDN: How long does it typically take to create one of your sculptures?

RM: Well, they can be lying around in my head for a long time, even years, like this one which I only sculpted it and made it visible for the viewer in the last few weeks. I work it out in my mind, then sketches, while I'm working on other paintings and sculptures. I have more ideas in my head than I can ever do in a lifetime.

SDN: Do you work on many pieces simultaneously or just one at a time? Why do

you prefer to do it this way?

RM: Yes, my studio is full of unfinished work. I have to prioritize, get the commissions out and once in a while switch over and do one for myself, because I just have to get it OUT! It keeps me fresh.

SDN: What else would you like Fall Fest attendees to know about your work?

RM: I would like to invite the attendees to come by and say hello. My son, Isaac May is also in the FAll Fest. He is an excellent artist with his own unique style.

