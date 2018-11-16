Quandary: Debunking Summit County’s fairy tales

Quandary, the old and wise mountain goat, has been around Summit County for ages, and has the answers to all questions about life, love and laws in the High Country. Have a question for Quandary? Email your queries about Summit and the High Country to Quandary@summitdaily.com .

Dear Quandary,

Why did someone clean everything out of the fairy forest in Breckenridge?

Best,

Anna

Anna, you might not know this, but fairies are a migratory species, according to Open Space & Trail specialist Tony Overlock. While the Fairy Trail in Breckenridge provides a fantastic summer habitat for the winged creatures, the winter months get a little too chilly here.

No offense, but I don't quite get the fascination to begin with. Sure fairies are nice and all, but where's their grit? I mean Tinkerbell couldn't even live without applause, while this tough old goat has been rambling around for 100 years with nary a thumbs-up worth of acknowledgment. Not that I'm bitter or anything.

The Breckenridge fairies even have guardians though. Seriously. Those dainty little damsels in distress have regular help from a mysterious breed of local volunteers who pick up the fairy homes in the winter and replace them every summer. So don't worry about Summit losing its magic touch. While the fairies might be gone for a few months, they will be back providing a world of wonderment once trail users switch back from snowshoes to hiking boots.

If you want to see the fairies next summer, the Fairy Trail is located off Four O'Clock ski run in Breckenridge.

On a side note, the same can be said for good ol' Isak Heartstone. Though not migrartory, apparently trolls do need to hibernate during the winter. So look for Isak to again dot the trails once the snow melts. In the meantime, it's not like there's nothing to see on Summit's trails. I know, trolls and fairies are very in right now, but maybe you can find some other magic while they're away. There does happen to be an abundance of wildlife in the area and beautiful natural landscapes, but you probably shouldn't trust an old gruff goat when it comes to troll talk.

ONE MORE FAIRY TALE

There have been rumors for decades about another fairy that may or may not live in Summit County: the poop fairy. Sadly, old Quandary is going to have to debunk this myth. While other fairies are migratory, the poop fairy is just plain fable.

Many dog owners in the county seem to think that the fairy comes in with the snow, making all of the little messes disappear like fairy dust. Well, I'm sorry to say Summit's not quite that magical and come spring all of those disappearing acts have a way of popping right back up.

Have you ever tried getting dog poop off a silky white coat? This old goat can say from experience, it's not fun and you never quite feel clean again. So this year, let's try something new and use a little baggy instead of our imaginations. I know, it sounds crazy, but have a little respect for me, the other wildlife here and other trail users. If your beloved pooch makes an impromptu pit stop in the middle of a trail, don't just click your heels. Instead, grab a mutt mitt from one of a ridiculous amount of dispensers throughout the county and clean up after your pet.

Apparently, there are people now roaming the trails with their cats as well. Same rules apply. If we truly want to keep Summit County as a magical destination, we could use with a little more consideration and a little less crap to go around.