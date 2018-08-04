Quandary: Dillon developments in the works

Quandary, the old and wise mountain goat, has been around Summit County for ages, and has the answers to all questions about life, love and laws in the High Country. Have a question for Quandary? Email your queries about Summit and the High Country to Quandary@summitdaily.com .

Dear Quandary,

What is going into the space in Dillon where the Conoco station, the old Lake Dillon playhouse, and Adriano's restaurant had been? Thanks.

Bill

All those bulldozers, orange cones and chain-link fencing are enough to get your heart pumping aren't they? The fair hamlet of Dillon has gone through a few attempts at developing this property over the years, but the plan is in motion now. Initial issues with the development included concerns over building height and construction costs, which have been addressed by the Planning Commission and Dillon Town Council. The lack of units available to goats has yet to be addressed though.

The area you are talking about will actually be two separate developments. The once-pumping Conoco station and former Lake Dillon Theater building will now be center stage for a Homewood Suites Hotel — don't worry, they included a parking plan — according to the town of Dillon. There will be 122 rooms available to you two-leggers, not to mention a recreational and open space deck, and swimming pool. There will also be a restaurant for hotel guests on-site. The hotel will be pet-friendly, but old Quandary is guessing they're going to draw the line somewhere around my hooves. This is great news for grandma's great dane, but me and old Bessie will still be out to pasture. Some details on the project are still in the works — the Dillon Hilton does have a certain ring to it, but like I said, that is to be determined. However, if you've tried to fill up at the Conoco recently, you probably already know that construction is underway.

Not far down the road, beds and grub are also a priority for the development at Adriano's. You'll still be able to tie on a feedbag, as a new restaurant will be part of the Uptown 240 development, which also includes condos. Some of these units will be for affordable housing, while others will sell at market value. Again, goats seem to have been excluded from these talks.

Dillon has already had a busy year with the new community garden going in next to the fire station and work advancing on the Dillon Ridge Apartments and units next to the Colorado Mountain College campus. The garden is already blooming with an impressive bounty any goat would love to sink his teeth into, which explains all the fencing. These developments all prove that goats may not be the town's target market, but if you walk upright and need a mattress to tuck yourself in at night, you might want to give these places a closer look. As for me, I will be munching away on Tenderfoot passing around a petition for more goat-friendly attractions and trying to sneak a peek at that hotel-guest-only restaurant. So raise a glass to your favorite goat when it opens up.