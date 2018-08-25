Quandary introduces Frisco’s unknown soldiers (column)

Quandary, the old and wise mountain goat, has been around Summit County for ages, and has the answers to all questions about life, love and laws in the High Country. Have a question for Quandary? Email your queries about Summit and the High Country to Quandary@summitdaily.com .

Dear Quandary,

For years, I have wondered about the wooden statues and cannon facing east on Summit Boulevard in Frisco. Do you know anything about them? Sandie Mather

Hi Sandie, I'm impressed with your patience. After years of waiting, I can only imagine the life stories you've created for Summit's own unknown soldiers. Civil War silhouettes? Petrified privates first-class? There's just so many possibilities behind these wooden warriors.

Those little soldiers have been standing guard in Summit for nigh on 20 years according to property owner Dick Boylan. But you might be asking the age-old question: Which came first, the soldiers or the cannon?

In this particular situation, the firepower led the charge. Boylan explained that Bill Caffery owned an antique store on Main Street, but didn't have the floor space for heavy artillery. Boylan kindly took the cannon off Caffery's hands, and the rest, as you say Dr. Mather, is history.

Then it came time to man the cannon. Now, some displays take years of planning, a coordinated effort by town officials and pepper spray to get rid of the protesters. This monument required none of the above.

Recommended Stories For You

Shortly after taking over canon duties, a wood carver approached Boylan and asked if he could add some soldiers. As Boylan explained via email (yes, Quandary is a digital dynamo), "There was no reason for the display, it just kinda happened."