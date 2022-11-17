Race of the Santas and Moose March now open for registration

Breckenridge’s Race of the Santas will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3. The holiday event will also feature a dog parade, the Moose March, the arrival of Santa and the lighting of the the tree.

Carl Scofield/Breckenridge Tourism Office

The town of Breckenridge is hosting Race of the Santas on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is now open and will close on race day at 8 a.m.

The race starts in front of the Canteen Tap House and then finishes in Blue River Plaza. The race spans 3,780 feet, which is just over two-thirds of a mile. In order to kickstart the holiday season, participants are encouraged to dress up as Santa or in other festive wear. Custom Ullr helmets will be given to top three male and female racers.

A holiday dog parade will begin on the race route at 2:30 p.m. The Moose March aimed at walkers and kids starts at 4 p.m. Race of the Santas will begin at 4:20 p.m.

The day-of festivities will conclude with Santa arriving at 4:45 p.m. and the countdown to the tree lighting at 5 p.m.

The event costs $30 for adults (18 and older) and $10 for kids ages 6 to 17. Santa suits or Santa hats can be purchased with registration for $30 and $10, respectively.

A portion of the proceeds will assist the Carriage House Early Learning Center.

The first 700 registrants for the Race of the Santas will receive a commemorative long-sleeve t-shirt, while the first 150 youth registrants for the Moose March will receive a moose beanie with registration.

Bib pickup will take place at Napper Tandy’s from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. Napper Tandy’s is located at 110 Lincoln Avenue, Breckenridge.

To register, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com.