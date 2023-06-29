Races, parades and live music spearhead long list of Fourth of July festivities in Summit County

A past Fourth of July parade in Breckenridge is seen. The parade returns at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Louie Traub/Breckenridge Tourism Office

One of the busiest months of the year in terms of visitation and events is almost upon Summit County, and with it comes the county’s slew of patriotic parties in honor of the Fourth of July.

Similar to last year, many fan-favorite festivities are returning to fill the long holiday weekend. However, there will still be no fireworks this year after local governments decided to stop all firework shows due to the fire risk, traffic and the coronavirus pandemic.

Breckenridge

The town of Breckenridge is known for its wide range of events and activities throughout the Fourth of July weekend, and this year is no different as the town has come together to host a truly patriotic bash.

The Independence Day Trail 10K will be the first event to start off the festivities on Tuesday, July 4. The race will start at the intersection of Washington Avenue and High Street at 7 a.m. and send runners dressed in red, white and blue onto the trails that surround Carter Park.

After 857 total feet of climbing, participants will then crash back down into Carter Park and run across the finish line to take on the rest of the day.

Following the trail race, the 10th annual Sparkler 50 yarder strider bike race will commence with 1- to 5-year-olds powering their bikes the 50 yards from Gold Pan Saloon to Blue River Plaza.

The race will take place at 8:30 a.m. with a portion of the $10 entry fee going to Carriage House Early Learning Center .

As is the long standing tradition, the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race will precede the town’s Fourth of July parade with bikers of all ages swarming down Main Street to stir up dust on the trails.

The first wave of riders will charge down Main Street at 9:30 a.m. with the last wave leaving at 9:57 a.m. The parade will follow the final wave of athletes at 10 a.m. and will proceed slowly down Main Street until 11:30 a.m.

The annual reading of the Declaration of Independence will kick off the afternoon of events with Breckenridge local and speed skiing legend C.J. Mueller reading the document aloud at Blue River Plaza at noon.

The day will end with the National Repertory Orchestra conducting its Fourth of July Spectacular performance at the Riverwalk Center at 6 p.m. and the Eclipse Theater hosting a comedy night featuring Erica Rhodes at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at Tickets.BreckCreate.org and EventBrite.com.

Local celebrity CJ Mueller —a one-time world-record holder for speed skiing — laughs with the crowd before the start of the Breckenridge Fourth of July parade on Main Street in 2017. Phil Lindeman/Summit Daily News Archives

Frisco

Frisco’s “Fabulous 4th of July” celebration is just as jam-packed as the town of Breckenridge’s with the festivities beginning with the free Colorado kids fishing derby from 8-9 a.m. at Meadow Creek Park on Tuesday. The event will feature kids reeling in as many fish as possible throughout the hour with Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocking the pond prior to the derby. Registration is full, but people are welcome to watch the event.

From 8-11 a.m. at the Old Community Center, Team Summit will be hosting its annual pancake breakfast. Entry to the event will cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 and under.

All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit Team Summit and help the local organization fund youth sports programs.

At 1 p.m., Frisco’s Fourth of July parade will march down Main Street from Madison Avenue to Sixth Avenue. The parade will include classic decorated floats, vintage vehicles, non-motorized entries and electric vehicles.

Online registration for a float, vehicle or other form of transportation in the parade will be open until Sunday, July 2. To register, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Immediately following Frisco’s parade, a bike stunt team, artists, face painters, a bounce house obstacle course and more will be on Main Street from 3rd to 1st Avenues for the rest of the afternoon.

A free concert from the Yonder Mountain String Band on Main Street will conclude Frisco’s festivities from 4-6 p.m.

A mother and her son make their way down Main Street in Frisco during the town’s 2022 Fourth of July celebration. Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News

Copper Mountain Resort

Copper Mountain Resort will be hosting a series of events throughout the Fourth of July holiday. In addition to summer activities like golf, hiking and mountain biking, Copper will be hosting Red, White, Brews & Tunes in celebration of the country’s 247th birthday from Friday, June 30, to Monday, July 3.

The four-day event will begin with a free concert on Friday night from Brendan O’Hara from 5-6:30 p.m. before Saturday gets underway with Center Pose Yoga from 9- 10 a.m., the resort’s second Backcountry Brew Pub from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a free performance from Summit County’s Randall McKinnon at Center Village’s fire globe from 7-8:30 p.m.

Sunday will include more yoga from 9-10 a.m., hike with a ranger from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a concert from Cousin Curtiss from 3:30-5 p.m.

The final day of the event will feature a final concert from rock ‘n roll, funk, soul, and blues band Deltaphonic from 3:30-5 p.m.

More information on the weekend of events can be found at CopperColorado.com.

Keystone

Keystone’s Independence Day celebration will take place throughout Saturday, July 1 with Keystone”s Stars and Guitars and Goods in the Woods lasting throughout the afternoon.

Taking place in River Run Village and featuring swag, interactive entertainment from Salida Circus, free face paintings as well as live music from Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue — Stars and Guitars promises to feature something for everyone in the family.

Taking place at the same time as Stars and Guitars, Goods in the Woods will offer guests an opportunity to peruse merchandise from local artists. The community marketplace will be set up around Warren Station so guests can easily bounce from the art market to Stars and Guitars.

Both events will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, Keystone Resort will be open for summer operations throughout the weekend which offers flowy, downhill mountain bike trails, other on-mountain activities and base area activities.

For more information, visit KeystoneResort.com .

Silverthorne

Rounding out the list of Fourth of July events, the town of Silverthorne will be hosting a two-hour Independence Day celebration at Rainbow Park on Tuesday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The family-friendly event will include a free concert from the National Repertory Orchestra, a performance from Theatre SilCo , face painting, balloon artists, stilt walkers, inflatable activities and more.

Guests are being asked to bring their own blankets or chairs for lawn seating in the park. Food will be available for purchase from Colorado Marketplace & Bakery and The Good Stuff Ice Cream and Snacks.

Dillon

For anyone looking to kick of festivities by the Dillon Reservoir, folks can attend two free shows at the Dillon Amphitheater this holiday weekend.

Hazel Miller & The Collective, a 2023 Colorado Music Hall of Fame inductee, will kick off the shows playing a blend of jazz, R&B, blues, soul and original music. Hazel Miller has a reputation for “bringing it”

Doors open at 6 p.m. before the concert begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

For the holiday, Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will be performing “An Evening of American Music: Soul, Jazz and the Blues with Robert Johnson” at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Doors open at 3 p.m. The show will be packed with crowd-pleasing covers of legendary American artists including Marvin Gaye, The Staple Singers, Temptations and more.