Raffle tickets on sale for Summit County 4-H fundraiser

Summit County 4-H members are selling raffle tickets for the group’s annual fundraiser.

Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20 and can be purchased at Alpine Bank in Frisco or Dillon by Aug. 15. Prizes are a 2019 Ford F-150 SuperCab as well as $1,000 and $500 in cash, and the winners will be announced Sept. 14.

For more information, call 970-668-4142 or go to CO4HFoundation.extension.colostate.edu/fundraising.