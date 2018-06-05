Rafter dies after falling into Clear Creek west of Denver

DENVER (AP) — A man rafting with a group of friends died after he fell into Clear Creek west of Denver.

KCNC-TV reports the man, whose name has not been released, was visiting from the Chicago area when he fell out of a commercial raft Sunday afternoon.

Duke Bradford, director at AVA Rafting in nearby Idaho Springs, says the man went overboard in a rougher section of the creek known as the lower canyon. River guides tried multiple times to get the man back in the raft, but they were unsuccessful.

Bradford says it's unclear what caused the man to fall into the creek.