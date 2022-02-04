Rail jam event to take place in Red’s Backyard ahead of Olympic snowboard slopestyle final

Red Gerard reacts to his run in the men’s snowboarding slopestyle final at Copper Mountain Resort’s Dew Tour on Dec. 18, 2021. Gerard took first place in the event with a score of 93.25.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

A rail jam event is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 6, ahead of the Olympic snowboard slopestyle final that night.

The event will take place at Red’s Backyard at Copper Mountain Resort and will serve as a community event ahead of Red Gerard hopefully competing in the Olympic slopestyle final.

“We are trying to involve the community in getting excited in supporting Red,” Jen Gerard said about the event.

The event will last from 1-3 p.m. and will feature some local snowboard and skiing talent. The Gerard family also hopes the rail jam event can help inspire kids who are interested in skiing and snowboarding in the park.

Red’s Backyard is in between the superpipe and the American Flyer lift. Gerard will compete alongside Summit local Chris Corning at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. If they make finals, they will compete again at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.