Photos: Town of Silverthorne and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area hosts Rail Jam

In the downpour of rain and snow mixture along the Blue River in Silverthorne, nearly 100 semi-pro skiers and snowboarders fire up the crowds on Friday afternoon, as they spin in the air only to land on the rails and complete their creative tricks. With smiles and cheers all along the way. The inaugural First Friday Rail Jam event attracted competitors for the $2,500 cash prize and for the spirit of the event. The Town of Silverthorne and Arapahoe Basin made the event possible along with hauling in snow and rails for the course on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center's lawn. See more photos from Friday's action at SummitDaily.com.