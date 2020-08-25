Rain and cooler weather in the forecast

After an unusually hot August, some relief is in sight.

A chance of rain ranging from 30% to 60% is in the forecast for Summit County through Friday, Aug. 28, according to the National Weather Service.

With wildfires burning across the state, the rain could provide firefighters a helping hand. But the storms bring with them wind and lightning, which could spark new blazes if the moisture doesn’t materialize. Winds are expected to gust up to 17 mph Thursday, Aug. 27.

After a three-day period of record-setting high temperatures in the low to mid-80s from Aug. 18-20, some cooler weather is also in the forecast. Highs are expected to dip into the 70s later in the week. On Friday, the forecast high is 78. Over the weekend, the high is forecast at 72 before dipping to 71 on Monday, Aug. 31.

Overnight lows are forecast in the low to mid-40s.