Rain tamed Colorado’s summer wildfire season, but how long will our luck hold?

A single engine air tanker drops water on the NCAR fire as it burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder on March 26, 2022.

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

COLORADO — Colorado is now months into what state officials warned could be the worst wildfire year in its history but so far those fears have yet to materialize.

August is looking decent, too, but a potentially risky couple of months are soon approaching, Becky Bollinger of the Colorado Climate Center told The Denver Post.

“If we go into September and it’s just an extension of summer where it’s really hot, then we’re going to start looking at that risk again,” Bollinger said.

Several fires sparked last month in Boulder and Eagle counties , even prompting some evacuations, though firefighters quickly contained each of them.

An influx of rain across the drought-plagued state appears, so far, to have kept the wildfires at bay, Bollinger said. That moisture was especially welcome in southwest Colorado, which she repeatedly said was one of the regions most at risk of wildfires.

Read more on DeverPost.com .