Rainy weekend ahead for Summit County
After scattered rainstorms moved through Summit County on Wednesday and Thursday — helping to douse the flames of a nearby wildfire — rain and lower temperatures are forecast to continue throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, July 25, there is a 70% chance of rain after noon with a high of 75, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of rain decreases slightly to 50% Saturday night with a forecast low of 43 degrees.
On Sunday, July 26, the chance of rain peaks at 80% in the afternoon before steadily declining overnight. The high Sunday is forecast at 73 with a low of 43.
The rain is expected to reduce fire danger in the area, which is rated as high. Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place in the Dillon Ranger District and White River National Forest, prohibiting open fires.
