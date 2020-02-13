Raise a glass to Keystone’s Winter Wine Weekend at Warren Station

Keystone’s Winter Wine Weekend returns Feb. 14 and 15. The event will feature wine, whiskey, chocolate and more.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

KEYSTONE — Lovebirds have two occasions to celebrate Valentine’s Day this weekend at Keystone’s Warren Station Center for the Arts. For the eighth year in a row, the venue at 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, is pouring and pairing wine for its Winter Wine Weekend.

First, on Friday, Feb. 14, is the For the Love of Wine, Whiskey and Chocolate portion of the event. There will be exclusive whiskey tastings and select wine pours along with specialty drinks available for purchase. Making things sweeter are chocolate delicacies and desserts to nibble on while drinking.

New this year are crafts from the Frosted Flamingo mobile art studio, where people can make everything from leather koozies to body scrubs.

The event runs from 8-10 p.m. and advance tickets are $40 per person or $75 a pair. Prices increase by $5 Friday.

Then on Saturday, Feb. 15, is the wine and spirits grand tasting from 7-9 p.m. Guest will be able to choose from a vast array of bold reds and crisp and sparkling whites while sampling various hors d’oeuvres from All Love Catering. Additionally, Jim Beam will sample a seasonal cocktail, and cocktail and wine specials will be available at the bar.

From 7-10 p.m. is live jazz music by Linda Theus-Lee & Friends.

Tickets are $65 in advance and $70 the day of the event. Two-night tickets also are available for $95 in advance or $100 on Friday. Guests must be at least 21 years old to participate in either event.

Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.