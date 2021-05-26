Raise money for the League for Animals & People of the Summit at Dillon Marina
The Dillon Marina is hosting a two-day fundraiser for the League for Animals & People of the Summit from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5-6. Marina activities such as pontoon and sailboat tours, stand-up paddleboard and kayak demos, and fishing charters and lessons benefit the nonprofit.
People can book a package price and save money, as well. Adults are $20 to $50 and kids younger than 12 are $10 to $25 for one or more activities. All proceeds help the League for Animals & People of the Summit spay or neuter animals and assist in financial aid for veterinary bills.
Contact Dillon Marina for more information at 970-468-5100 or visit SummitLAPS.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.