Raise money for the League for Animals & People of the Summit at Dillon Marina

The Dillon Marina is hosting a two-day fundraiser for the League for Animals & People of the Summit from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5-6. Marina activities such as pontoon and sailboat tours, stand-up paddleboard and kayak demos, and fishing charters and lessons benefit the nonprofit.

People can book a package price and save money, as well. Adults are $20 to $50 and kids younger than 12 are $10 to $25 for one or more activities. All proceeds help the League for Animals & People of the Summit spay or neuter animals and assist in financial aid for veterinary bills.

Contact Dillon Marina for more information at 970-468-5100 or visit SummitLAPS.org .