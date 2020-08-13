Rally in support of police to take place Saturday

Garnett Payne holds a sign that reads "thank a cop" at a rally in support of police Aug. 7 in Breckenridge.

Photo by Libby Stanford / estanford@summitdaily.com

Community members will be gathering at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at The Mint Steakhouse to show support for local law enforcement.

The rally is the fourth of its kind in Summit County. On Friday, Aug. 7, community members gathered at the Breckenridge Police Station to show support for police. Later on Saturday, Aug. 8, two more rallies were held in Frisco and Dillon.

The goal of the rallies are to show support for police without being political. People who plan to attend the event are encouraged to bring signs and masks, according to a news release.