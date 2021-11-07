Rando race series returns

Two skiers compete in the Rise and Shine Rando Series at Arapahoe Basin

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Rise and Shine Rando Series is set to return with six uphill challenges on Tuesday mornings, November through January.

All races will start at 7 a.m. from Mountain Goat Plaza at 10,780 feet in elevation. The race season will begin with an easier course and get more challenging with more vertical features as the race series progresses. The latter season races will head for the summit at over 12,456 feet.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three males and female finishers at each race.

The first race will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and will consist of an hour of laps from the base area to about midmountain. The race is supposed to be an early-season warm up and introduction to uphill ski racing at A-Basin.

All races require advanced online registration and a helmet in order to participate. The cost is $25 for one race or $125 for the entire series. Racers can sign up for the races online at ArapahoeBasin.com .

Races will take place on Nov. 9 and 23, Dec. 7 and 21 and Jan. 4 and 18.