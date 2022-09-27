Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks announces end of September special

Hole 16 at Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks in Silverthorne is pictured. The club is offering an end of September special to guests and locals alike through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Summit Daily News archives

The Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks in Silverthorne has announced an end of September special to conclude the last few days of the month. As part of the special, locals can now visit the club and play a round for $60, while visitors can play a round for $100.

The special is valid anytime now through Thursday, Sept. 29. The deal takes affect only after 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.

The offer expires Sunday, Oct. 2. Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks is located at 2929 Golden Eagle Road in Silverthorne. Visit RavenAtThreepeaks.com for more information.