Reach B of Swan River closed to all recreation in order to help restoration efforts
The Reach B Restoration site of the Swan River area is currently closed to all users, including motorized users, anglers, dogs, hikers and bicycles. Crews are continuing ongoing restoration efforts for the area.
Currently, vegetation has been introduced to help restore the area as part of the Swan River Restoration Project. The young grasses and fresh soil along this stretch of river are fragile, and travel in the area can trample grasses, stress aquatic organisms and cause erosion in the new habitat.
The closure will be in effect for at least two full growing seasons prior to being opened for public access.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.