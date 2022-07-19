Reach B of Swan River closed to all recreation in order to help restoration efforts

An outside bend of the Swan River Restoration Project nearing completion is seen in October 2021. Habitat features, willow transplants, seeding and erosion control are finished, and planting pockets will be added this year.

Summit County Open Space and Trails/Courtesy photo

The Reach B Restoration site of the Swan River area is currently closed to all users, including motorized users, anglers, dogs, hikers and bicycles. Crews are continuing ongoing restoration efforts for the area.

Currently, vegetation has been introduced to help restore the area as part of the Swan River Restoration Project. The young grasses and fresh soil along this stretch of river are fragile, and travel in the area can trample grasses, stress aquatic organisms and cause erosion in the new habitat.

The closure will be in effect for at least two full growing seasons prior to being opened for public access.