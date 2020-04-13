Read the winning short stories and poetry from Rotary Club of Summit County’s high school writing contest

The Rotary Club of Summit County has announced the winners of its annual short story and poetry contests.

Short story contest winners

Scout Murphy, a student at The Peak School, was awarded $250 in the short story contest for her story “That House on that Street.” Lily Tyson, also a student at The Peak School, was awarded $150 for her story “Who are You?” Jacob Rowe, a student at Summit High School received $100 for his story “Down Behind Enemy Lines.” Kaitlynn Shelton, a student at The Peak School, won $75 for her story “September”.

Poetry contest winners

Sam Burke, a student at Summit High School, won $250 for his poem “Bones.” Lily Windsor, a home-schooled student, won $150 for her poem, “The Barren Moor.” Bella Butler, a student at Summit High School, was awarded $100 for her poem, “If I were your canvas.” Keira Thorsteinson, a student at The Peak School, won $75 for her poem, “As I grab the bag out from the medicine cabinet.”

Several of their submissions can be read below.

Short story

First place: “That House on that Street” by Scout Murphy, The Peak School

The Barn in the back was my favorite hiding place. We would go up into the top of the barn and play in the years and years of old hay. I could never imagine selling that house, not because of the pool or the fact that it was always warm, but because of the memories in the house and the people inside. My small feet running through the fancy room where the children were not allowed. The splash of our bodies hitting the pool. The sound of silence when we were all in a deep sleep. And the barn. The sound of birds chirping and the sound of children running through the grass. The unbearable sound of those old trampoline springs before they broke. I love those sounds. I love the sound of laughter in that house. I love the sound of cheering coming from the fancy room where the children were not allowed. The sound of the barn doors opening where there once was the sounds of horses hooves on the concrete floor. I could never imagine not having this house or the people inside. The sound of my grandmother baking in the kitchen. The sound of my crazy aunt yelling at my cousin because he did something wrong. The sound of our family card tournament at 4 am, in the fancy room, where the children were not allowed. But I’m getting older now and the sounds are changing. No more running to the guest room to wake them up because it’s Christmas morning. No more sounds of children in the barn. No more hiding while the adults played their games. Because now we are close to adults and some of us are having children. So now we are allowed in the fancy room. No more of the sound of laughter coming from the giant tub in the bathroom that we called our hot tub. Silence. That is the new sound. They are getting old now. Soon they will go. One day this house won’t be our own. That day will come, and all will be gone. No more playing in the old hay. No more splashes in the pool. No more bike riding at 3 am while the adults don’t know you’re gone. No more sprinkler running. There will be silence like when the children were not allowed in the fancy room.

Second place: “Who are you?” by Lily Tyson, The Peak School

Do you sip Oolong tea, or drink warm water? Do you work every day in the scorching hot sun? Does each bead of sweat trickle down your warm, welcoming face? A smile that tells the world you are okay, but are you hurting inside? Do you think about who I became, do you think about the family you left behind? I don’t know you. I most likely never will. I am up at night thinking about what my life would have been. I can imagine your long silky hair and your kind, loving eyes. Why am I here? Was I not enough? In a city of 7.254 million people, why was I not worth the stay? Sometimes I ask myself, why. Why wasn’t I good enough for you, why couldn’t I have known you? Why did you leave me there? Just why? Was it not your choice, or did you just not want to know me? Did you hold me or did they tell you I was stillborn to take away from the hurt? I hope that it was hard for you, and I hope that you miss me. I hope that you think about me because I think about you. Your personality, your smile, your compassion. Who are you? I never understood you but I’ll look for you, I never touched you but I felt you, I never knew you but I love you. Well imagine I would. You are the poem that I never knew how to write, yet this is the story I will wait to tell you. My life, my home. Your eyes will see me and you won’t know me, I won’t know you. Have we crossed paths before? You moved on and maybe I should too, but something still ties me to you. Is it the hope of knowing you that I don’t even know if I want? Is it the idea that you love me when maybe you don’t? Why do I find myself drawn to someone I don’t know? I don’t know what you look like, I don’t know who you are so everything I see is just a facade of my imagination. Are your eyes a dark brown, similar to mine? Is your hair a silky black, just like mine? Are you short like me? For the longest time, I thought that this was a battle that wasn’t worth fighting, a dream that wasn’t worth dreaming. But when I think to myself, maybe there is a possibility. Do you look like me? Would you sound like me, connect with me? I hope you remember me, even though I don’t remember you. I only know what happened after. I only know who I was after. A family, do you have one too? Are you happy? I want the best for you. I hope your eyes sparkle against the water, I hope your hair shimmers in the sun, and I hope on everything, that someday, you will know who I am.

Poetry

First place: “Bones” by Sam Burke, Summit High School

As a young child, my mother called me bones

She said “bones do this”, “Bones do that”

And I did

I never once asked why I had this nickname

Years later however, I began to wonder

Could it be that my skeleton shot through my skin like a spotlight

That my bones shone so much they began to define me?

10 years later, not much has changed

My bones still poke through my skin

Shine through my insecurities

My muscles don’t bulge out of my body

Because unfortunately, I cannot pump iron more than my heart pumps blood

What good do all the pull ups and chin ups do if I cannot place myself high above the bar

All the wasted leg lifts I have used to try and lift my spirit

Countless hours of weighted wall sits when the real pressure wasn’t the weights on my thighs

But the weight on my chest

Put there by society

Claiming that the only way to be a man is to have a ripped body

Claiming that women are the only ones with body standards

When we define a real man by the biceps on their shoulders

Because we are too shallow to look within

Shallower than a kiddie pool

I’m sorry that my gene pool didn’t reveal Hercules

So I ask you, do my bones make me a real man?

Second place: “The Barren Moor” by Lily Windsor, homeschool

The wind blew hard across the land,

Gusting from the sky’s right hand.

Onto the rolling moors below,

Whispering promises of winter snow.

Whisking through the emerald grasses,

Chilling the bell-heather as it passes.

Murmurs among the lonely moor,

A sea of grass with an unseen shore.

The cold invades the old stone walls,

And whispers through the empty halls.

Echoing with a lonesome moan,

Into a room with a crownless throne.

Lost and abandoned for countless years,

Yet one can still hear music and fading cheers.

Perhaps a freezing wind such as this claimed it,

So wild and free that no man could ever tame it.

For the hardest battles may not be with men,

Maybe life was just where it shouldn’t have been.

Such a fate could’ve befallen any ill-fated man,

Though some may tell you the moor itself played a hand.

Perhaps the magic of this untouched place,

Could never truly be defaced.

The chilling wind with its icy claw,

Devoured the life in its bitter maw.

For no cloak, fire, or wall could keep the wild at bay,

Yet no cold, deadly plight kept man from seeking a way.

Listen close, for their last songs still moan along the moor,

Lost in a sea of grass with an unseen shore.

Third place: “If I were your canvas” by Bella Butler, Summit High School

Paint my lips a shimmering gold

or perhaps my miniature ears bright.

I trust you with my love to hold,

so paint my heart deep blue this night.

An artist is fine with strokes of color

upon a canvas so delicate as such,

be free with desire, impose upon the duller

a mere possession, could I ask this much?

I want to feel your diverse expression;

mix your colors on the back of my hand!

So with patterns wild and no suggestion,

paint me as you see me, I yearn to understand.

When you are finished, dry me dimly lit.

My reflection, hidden, for that is the point of it.

Fourth place: “As I grab the bag out from the medicine cabinet” by Keira Thorsteinson, The Peak School

As I grab the bag out from the medicine cabinet

it makes me feel bad about who I am

it makes me want to die;

it makes me want to cut;

it is thin and square-shaped

it makes me not like who I am

it is destroying me from the inside out

I cry and cry for hours upon end

it has a gold zipper lining the top

I misinterpret messages from friends

and take them the wrong way

inside, it has all sort of things like

over exaggerating

longing for people’s acceptance

but instead, I just get thrown around

Like mascara and lip gloss,

like a toy that was never wanted

when I express this feeling to people

all they do is say “sorry” and move on like

the powders and brushes

were just a ghost they were imagining

and there is nothing I can do about it

no medicine or pain killers or anything

it even hides away the feeling of wanting to be me

as I slowly put it back in the medicine cabinet

I lie to the world about who I really am

nothing could ever change how I am feeling, my brain is lying to me

just like the people are

if people were nicer and if people didn’t judge

then maybe, just maybe this feeling of DEPRESSION would go away