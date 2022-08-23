Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass.

On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days for the upcoming ski and ride season. The company said Keystone will have a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away. Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts are both set to open Nov. 11.

Loveland, Copper and Arapahoe Basin ski areas have yet to announce their opening days.