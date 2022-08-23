Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass.
On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days for the upcoming ski and ride season. The company said Keystone will have a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away. Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts are both set to open Nov. 11.
Loveland, Copper and Arapahoe Basin ski areas have yet to announce their opening days.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.