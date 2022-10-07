Reader photos: Fall makes its way through Summit County

To celebrate the fall season, the Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photos Gallery.

Submissions were accepted starting Sept. 28 and they will continue to be collected through Oct. 31. These are just a handful of the nearly 250 images submitted so far.

Readers can submit as many images as they would like, and they will appear in the Summit Daily’s online Fall Photo Gallery. A handful of images will also appear in print in each Friday issue throughout the gallery’s duration.

To see all the images submitted so far, visit SummitDaily.com/FallPhotos .