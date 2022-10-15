Reader photos: Fall sweeps through Summit County

To celebrate the fall season, Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photo Gallery.

Submissions were accepted starting Sept. 28, and they will continue to be collected through Oct. 31. These are just a handful of the 330 images submitted so far.

Readers can submit as many images as they would like, and they will appear in the Summit Daily’s online Fall Photo Gallery. A handful of images will also appear in print in each Saturday issue throughout the gallery’s duration.

To see all the images submitted so far, visit SummitDaily.com/FallPhotos .

Aspens frame a peak during fall 2022.

Savana Sounakhene/Courtesy photo

Colorful aspens are spinkled in among pine trees during fall 2022.

Chris Carcia/Courtesy photo

A moose soaks in an October day in 2022.

Robin Sims/Courtesy photo

Fall colors illuminate under a rising sun as the light hits the Dillon Reservoir.

Michael Ciavatta/Courtesy photo

Water rushes below a mountain range during fall 2022.

Stan White/Courtesy photo

Colorful leaves blanket the ground during fall 2022.

Ann Davis/Courtesy photo

A Summit Daily News reader sips among the golden aspens in Breckenridge during fall 2022.

Kayla Fosegan/Courtesy photo

Mist falls over mountains during fall 2022.

Nicky Johnson/Courtesy photo