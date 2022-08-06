Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County
Throughout the summer, readers have sent the Summit Daily News tons of photos of moose wandering throughout Summit County. Here is just a few of those photos.
To share a photo with the Summit Daily News, email submissions to share@summitdaily.com.
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.