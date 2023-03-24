Readers choose Bluebird Market’s foodcourt as Summit County’s best place to feed a crowd

Friends enjoy food inside of Bluebird Market, the new food market hall in Silverthorne, Monday, Jan. 31.

Ashley Low/For the Summit Daily News

Bluebird Market in Silverthorne has only been open since January 2022, but the complex has already garnered a large following — and for good reason.

The food market and event space is completely unique to Summit County offering food, drinks and shopping all under one roof as a part of Silverthorne’s Fourth Street Crossing development.

“The first nine months of operation have been a success,” said Scott Vollmer, the director of property operations for property developer Milender White. “We opened with a phased opening and were able to open in January with about six food concepts and are about to open our 12th.”

Dining options include wood-fired pizza, crepes, burgers, empanadas, tacos, ice cream and more to satisfy all appetites.

While there was a brief lull during the shoulder season, Bluebird Market has steadily grown since opening its doors. The food hall saw huge turnouts for the town of Silverthorne’s First Friday event in August and the market’s grand opening celebration back in July.

“June, July and August have been huge successes, with July and August being two of the highest sales of the year,” Vollmer said.

Ultimately Bluebird Market was designed with large crowds in mind. Vollmer and his team at Millender White recognized the need in Summit County for a venue that could serve large parties with a variety of food options.

“We know that the Summit County happy hour crowd is a lot of friends and family members that want to congregate,” Vollmer said. “We really want to create a space with a large common seating area. Whether you have friends on the Epic or Ikon pass in the winter or you are meeting up with a big group, we feel Bluebird Market is a really great opportunity for those groups.”

Bluebird Market offers three seating areas in addition to the outside patio that allows big gatherings of friends and family to eat as a crowd without going through the often lengthy process of calling for a reservation.

In the coming months, Bluebird Market hopes to continue to grow its following through the hosting of more public events.

“We are excited to continue to grow our events platform,” Vollmer said. “We have a 6,000-square-foot venue that is available to rent and we love to host community events and functions that draw people in from the community.”

Bluebird Market will also be opening the Old Dillon Inn — which the food hall is built around — in 2023. The reopening and transformation of the historic inn is expected to strike a cord with some of Summit’s longtime residents.

Bluebird Market opens for coffee at 7 a.m. daily, with regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., or until last call Fridays through Sundays. It is located at 325 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. Visit BluebirdMarket.co for more information.