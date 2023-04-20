Readers share images of Anger Mountain Trail, Lily Pad Lake and Buffalo Mountain for Summit Daily’s Scenic Summit Trails photo gallery

The Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit images of their favorite Summit County trails for a chance to be featured online, in print, on our social channels or in our Trail Guide.

Submissions were accepted starting mid-April and will continue to be accepted through May 5. Readers must include the trail’s name, what part of Summit County it is in along with the year and the season it was taken. Readers can submit an unlimited amount of photos through the deadline.

To submit photos, visit SummitDaily.com/scenictrails.