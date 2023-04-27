Readers share images of Miners Creek Road, Mayflower Gulch and Ptarmigan Trail fas part of the Scenic Summit Trails photo gallery
The Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit images of their favorite Summit County trails for a chance to be featured online, in print, on social media or in the annual Trail Guide magazine.
Submissions were opened to the public in mid-April and will continue to be accepted through May 5. Readers must include the trail’s name, what part of Summit County it is in along with the year and the season it was taken. Readers can submit an unlimited amount of photos through the deadline.
To submit photos, visit SummitDaily.com/scenictrails.
