Readers share their cancer stories as part of The Longevity Project

We know cancer touches every part of a community, so in conjunction with the public health reporting project, we’re asking readers to share their stories of survival or loss as it relates to a cancer diagnosis. Stories can be submitted at SummitDaily.com/submit-longevity and will be shared in the Summit Daily as well as in the program guide for The Longevity Project event.

Ira and Sandy Bornstein

Courtesy photo

Since July 2020, I have remained by Ira Bornstein’s side as we live day to day with the most aggressive form of terminal brain cancer: glioblastoma. After the diagnosis, Ira endured an eight-hour craniotomy, six weeks of chemotherapy coupled with radiation, and a six-month regimentation of chemotherapy combined with the use of the Food and Drug Administration-approved Optune device, which he continues to wear on his head. This portable device uses tumor-treating fields, therapy which was designed to interfere with the dividing glioblastoma cells.

Miraculously, Ira has remained active since his diagnosis. During the past two ski seasons, we have skied approximately 20 times during each season and have continued to hike throughout Summit County during the warmer months. This stands in sharp contrast to most glioblastoma patients who succumb to this incurable cancer within 12 to 18 months of diagnosis. In many instances, deficits caused by the tumor and/or the treatments prevent patients from returning to their prior quality of life.

After learning about the high mortality rate, I immediately started to research how other people beat the odds of terminal diseases. Some of these resources highlighted how people who take initiative and implement a multitiered approach have a higher likelihood of living longer. But that was only part of the equation. With just days to decide on a neurosurgeon and a neuro-oncology team, we had to act fast. Since the diagnosis occurred near the beginning of the pandemic, we had to seriously consider whether it was a wise decision to establish care outside of Colorado. After consulting with Dr. Kevin Lillehei at the UCHealth Neurosciences Center at Anschutz Medical Center, Ira felt that he found the right surgeon.

Luck also had to be in our favor. Adverse side effects from the surgery or the treatments could potentially derail any hope for a longer than normal survival. Identifying the optimal pathway to minimize the ill effects of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation was my first goal. Ira’s positivity and willingness to change went hand in hand with this approach.

Ira was able to complete the standard of care treatments without suffering any long-term deficits. Lillehei removed 100% of Ira’s visible tumor. This successful resection increased Ira’s chance of a longer progression-free time but did not affect the aggressive malignant microscopic cells from trying to reform into a tumor. To date, medical intervention, along with our lifestyle choices, have forestalled the reformation of another malignant tumor.

After Ira completed his six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy treatments, we resumed our travels. Due to pandemic restrictions, our travels were initially limited to the United States. Since the beginning of 2021, we enjoyed horseback riding at Vista Verde Guest Ranch near Steamboat Springs; snorkeling in the ocean off the coast of Hawaii; exploring Florida’s Captiva Island; indulging in a winter Celebrity cruise to the Caribbean and a spring Azamara cruise to Spain and Portugal; spending time with some of our grandchildren in Scottsdale, Arizona; touring the ports of Iceland and trekking there; hiking in southern Utah; and fulfilling Ira’s request to visit Israel for the fourth time. When we were in Haifa, Israel, we had the amazing opportunity to thank the scientist, Dr. Yoram Palti, who invented the Optune device that Ira wears daily.

Wherever we have traveled, people have been inspired by Ira’s zest for outdoor adventures. At a time when pessimism outweighs optimism, we are both determined to encourage others to embrace life rather than cancer. I chronicle our cancer journey by publishing travel and lifestyle stories, which can be read on the portfolio page of The Traveling Bornsteins website . To help care partners and glioblastoma patients find resources focusing on diet, exercise, travel, the Optune device and how to beat the odds, I launched a For Glio page at SandraBornstein.com . Far too many people facing terminal illnesses simply give up. If you fall into the trap of believing that dire statistics are your destiny, it will be hard to become an outlier.

On Sept. 17, Ira and I — along with our four sons (Josh, Adam, Aaron and Jordan) and their families — will be participating in the Colorado Brain Tumor Walk & Race at Sloan Lake in Denver. The National Brain Tumor Society sponsors this event to unite the brain cancer community, to bring awareness to the public and to raise funds for more effective treatments along with the hope for a cure. The National Brain Tumor Society estimates that a little less than 90,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a primary brain tumor in 2022, with most cases being non-malignant. However, for the smaller number of glioblastoma patients who face grim statistics of a five-year survival rate of 6.8%, the need for more funding is immediate.

Since we divide our time between Summit County and the Front Range, we are sharing our story with Summit Daily News readers. We hope our story, along with our participation in the National Brain Tumor Society walk and race, will bring increased awareness to incurable brain cancer and raise money for more glioblastoma research.

For details about the walk, along with information on how to make a donation, visit the Bornstein family’s fundraising page, Keep Moving; No Regrets, at BrainTumorCommunity.org/goto/keepmovingnoregrets .

— Sandy Bornstein

Mark Daley

Courtesy photo

I have been living in Summit County since 1999, and at the age of 64, things changed.

Cancer is quite familiar to me. I lost my youngest daughter to leukemia when she was 8, and my mother went with breast cancer before I moved to Colorado. I always felt that cancer was going to come for me, too.

In October 2015, I went in for my annual physical checkup. My prostate specific antigen came in at 8.4, so my physician recommended seeing a urologist. In November 2015, a biopsy was done, and it confirmed that I had prostate cancer with Gleason’s scores of 4+3, 3+4 and 3+3 in multiple locations. Only one sample was cancer free. My stage was set at T1C. After researching my options, I selected to have a prostatectomy. This was done in March 2016, so there went my ski season and my employment as a snowboard instructor. After surgery, my stage went to 3, as cancer was found in the seminal vesicle.

All was fine for three years, and then my PSA went above the magic number that determines one is cancer free. After a review with the doctors at Shaw Cancer Center, I selected to do radiation and the hormone treatment. The hormone treatment was the easy part, but the seven weeks of radiation was very hard. Since the end of summer 2019, I have tested PSA undetectable, but the hormone treatment has left me with several of the known side effects. It has now been three years after that treatment, and in October I go in for another review.

As I said, I am a snowboard instructor and looking forward to the 2022-23 season. I also enjoy gravity bike riding and hope to get in a few runs this year before the season is over after recovering from hip-replacement surgery.

— Mark Daley

Carl Craig and family

Courtesy photo

Several years ago, I noticed a brownish discoloration appear in the corner of my eye. It was hard to miss when looking at myself in the mirror. I mentioned it to my ophthalmologist, who indicated sometimes that happens. It’s like a freckle, he said. Seemed odd, but OK.

Fast forward three years (shortly after this picture was taken), and the “freckle” began to change. I immediately called my dermatologist, and he took a biopsy. He thought it might be a relatively simple and noninvasive form of skin cancer. Well, nope again! It turns out it was Stage 2 melanoma. That was not welcome news.

The pandemic and staff shortages delayed surgery to remove this fast-growing mass that I watched change every day. Doctors wanted to remove the cancer immediately, but that was not possible. We take for granted the amazing medical care we have always had in this country. I became depressed and angry that I had to wait months for surgery while the cancer continued to invade. It felt like we were giving the cancer a better chance to win this battle.

Initially, I was concerned about what I would look like post surgery. This is not an easy place to remove a tumor, and big scars on your face are never welcome. However, by the time surgery finally occurred, that was the least of my concerns. How far did we let this nasty disease spread by waiting? Would they need to remove more than they initially anticipated, like an eye?

The year since the diagnosis has been almost a blur (pun intended). With amazing support from my partner Danae, my friends and two amazing children, life is almost back to normal — a new normal I guess. Yes there are new scars, and yes there are new challenges, but we have the opportunity to face the challenges together, which I consider a blessing.

The war against this melanoma is far from over, but regarding the initial battle, I am putting the “W” in my column. With every passing surveillance visit, every hike, every bike ride or ski day, another “W” goes in my column. My goal now is to win by a large margin. I am off to a great start.

— Carl Craig