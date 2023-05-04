Readers share their images of their favorite Summit County trails

McCullough Gulch is pictured from the top of the Angler Mountain Trail in fall 2022.

Victoria McCullough/Courtesy photo

The Summit Daily News is still asking readers to submit images of their favorite Summit County trails for a chance to be featured online, in print, on social media and in this year’s Trail Guide, but time is running short for those interested in adding their own submissions.

All entries need to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Friday, May 5. Readers must include the trail’s name and what part of Summit County it is in, along with the year and the season it was taken. Readers can view a gallery of trail images and submit their own photos online at SummitDaily.com/scenictrails. There is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.

Flowers bloom along the Snowflake Trail near Sawmill Reservoir west of Breckenridge in September 2022.

Paul Fuller/Courtesy photo

Fall foliage and cloud cover color the view along the Acorn Creek Trail on Sept. 28, 2022.

Sadie Alfieri/Courtesy photo

Columbines bloom near the shore of an Alpine lake along the Willow Lakes Trail in the summer of 2022.

Howard Cabeen/Courtesy photo