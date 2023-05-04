Readers share their images of their favorite Summit County trails
The Summit Daily News is still asking readers to submit images of their favorite Summit County trails for a chance to be featured online, in print, on social media and in this year’s Trail Guide, but time is running short for those interested in adding their own submissions.
All entries need to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Friday, May 5. Readers must include the trail’s name and what part of Summit County it is in, along with the year and the season it was taken. Readers can view a gallery of trail images and submit their own photos online at SummitDaily.com/scenictrails. There is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.
